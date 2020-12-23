More COVID vaccines arrive in Middle Georgia as cases climb around state. Here’s latest data

Georgia is averaging more new COVID-19 cases per day than ever before, reaching an all-time high of almost 5,100 new cases per day between Dec. 14-21, up 9% from last week when the average was nearly 4,500 new cases per day.

Daily hospitalizations for coronavirus treatment have increased by 26%, from 2,968 Dec. 15 to 3,734 Dec. 22, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“These weekly increases may appear small, but they reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day,” according to a DPH news release on Monday.

Latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia

The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital on Wednesday, according to a release from the hospital system.

On Thursday, the first employees will be vaccinated — frontline physicians and staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, the Medical Center, Navicent Health got its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and began to vaccinate the frontline workers. The hospital also received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Navicent Health.

Georgia’s first allocation of Moderna vaccine is arriving this week at hospitals and health departments throughout the state. 174,000 doses are included.

The second allocation of the Pfizer vaccine is also expected this week and will have 60,000 doses. 20,000 of those will be set aside for long-term care facilities, according to the DPH.

The North Central Health District report

Bibb County reported a 73% incidence rate increase, which reflects new confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents during a 14-day period.

The current period (Nov. 30- Dec. 13) shows an increase from 308 per 100,000 residents to 513 per 100,000.

The majority of cases were linked to community spread and not specific outbreaks. Cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes, according to the NCHD report.

The largest increase in incidence occurred in Wilkinson County with a 154% increase, 266 per 100,000 residents to 675.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 26,751. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases at 8,226.

Deaths: 814. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 76.45% of hospital beds were in use, 86.09% of ICU beds were in use and 45.92% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most total cases per 100,000 with 6,221. Bibb is next with 5,723 total cases per 100,000 people. Macon County has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 2,640 total cases per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb: 8,708 cases - 230 deaths

Houston: 5,443- 110

Baldwin: 2,764- 70

Laurens: 2,549- 113

Monroe: 1,145- 59

Washington: 1,117- 26

Peach: 1,109- 29

Jones: 925- 23





Dodge: 802- 44





Bleckley: 612- 30





Wilkinson: 490 - 18





Pulaski: 422 - 25





Macon: 343 - 15

Crawford: 324 - 7

Twiggs: 322 - 15

DPH reported 5,221 new cases across the state and 55 new deaths Wednesday.