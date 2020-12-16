Georgia reaches record peak for COVID-19, averaging almost 4,500 new cases a day

Georgia is averaging more new COVID-19 cases per day than ever before, reaching an all-time high of almost 4,500 new cases per day between Dec. 7-14, up 18% from the previous peak of 3,732 on July 24.

Daily hospitalizations for coronavirus treatment have increased by 18% as well, from 2,502 on Dec. 7 to 2,968 on Dec. 15, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“These weekly increases may appear small, but they reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day,” read a DPH press release.

Latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia

Public health employees have started vaccinating front-line medical workers as thousands of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia this week.

However, it will likely be months before a vaccine is publicly available, as health officials prioritize health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Here’s more:

Pfizer’s vaccine is currently the only one that is FDA approved. A vaccine by the manufacturer Moderna will go before the FDA this week for approval

The Pfizer vaccine is taken in two doses, roughly three weeks apart.

Nearly 6,000 doses of the vaccine were delivered to Coastal Georgia on Monday with more expected to arrive throughout the state, including Macon later this week.

84,825 Pfizer doses are expected in Georgia for “Phase I administration.” The general public will receive the vaccine in Phase 3.

Drive-thru event in Macon

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department and Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation are co-hosting a drive-thru Children’s Health & Safety Fair next week.

The event will be located at the Frank Johnson Recreation Department from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 22 at 2227 Mercer University Drive. The organizations will distribute face masks, diapers, baby wipes, health care information and child safety information in order to “promote positive emotional, physical and social well-being.”

The North Central Health District report

Bibb County reported a 65% incidence rate increase, which reflects new confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents during a 14-day period. The current period had which runs from Nov. 23- Dec. 6 increased from 252 to 416 per 100,000. The vast majority of cases were linked to community spread and not specific outbreaks. Cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

The largest increase in incident rate occurred in Wilkinson County with a 128% increase from 199 to 454.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 25,507 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 25,507. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 8,226

Deaths: 804. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 6,032. Bibb is next with 5,432 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 2,281 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 8,266 cases - 230 deaths

Houston 4,984- 104

Baldwin 2,680- 71

Laurens 2,426- 113

Washington 1,071 - 24

Peach 1,047 - 29

Monroe 1,060- 59

Jones 854 - 23

Dodge 768 - 41





Bleckley 589 - 30





Wilkinson 460 - 18





Pulaski 406 - 25





Macon 330 - 15

Twiggs 288 - 15

Crawford 279 - 7

DPH reported 4,257 new cases across the state and 52 new deaths Wednesday.