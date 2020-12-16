Macon Telegraph Logo
Georgia reaches record peak for COVID-19, averaging almost 4,500 new cases a day

Georgia is averaging more new COVID-19 cases per day than ever before, reaching an all-time high of almost 4,500 new cases per day between Dec. 7-14, up 18% from the previous peak of 3,732 on July 24.

Daily hospitalizations for coronavirus treatment have increased by 18% as well, from 2,502 on Dec. 7 to 2,968 on Dec. 15, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“These weekly increases may appear small, but they reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day,” read a DPH press release.

Latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia

Public health employees have started vaccinating front-line medical workers as thousands of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia this week.

Coronavirus: Latest news

However, it will likely be months before a vaccine is publicly available, as health officials prioritize health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Here’s more:

Drive-thru event in Macon

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department and Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation are co-hosting a drive-thru Children’s Health & Safety Fair next week.

The event will be located at the Frank Johnson Recreation Department from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 22 at 2227 Mercer University Drive. The organizations will distribute face masks, diapers, baby wipes, health care information and child safety information in order to “promote positive emotional, physical and social well-being.”

The North Central Health District report

Bibb County reported a 65% incidence rate increase, which reflects new confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents during a 14-day period. The current period had which runs from Nov. 23- Dec. 6 increased from 252 to 416 per 100,000. The vast majority of cases were linked to community spread and not specific outbreaks. Cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

The largest increase in incident rate occurred in Wilkinson County with a 128% increase from 199 to 454.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 25,507 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 25,507. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 8,226

Deaths: 804. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 6,032. Bibb is next with 5,432 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 2,281 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

DPH reported 4,257 new cases across the state and 52 new deaths Wednesday.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
