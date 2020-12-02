Hancock, Bibb counties report increasing COVID-19 cases, health department says

The North Central Health District report released this week shows a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in several Middle Georgia counties in mid and late November.

Hancock County reported a 382% increase in its new COVID-19 incidence rate between the two most recent reporting periods, the largest increase out of any of the 13 counties the NCHD covers. Between Nov. 9-22, the county reported 635 new cases per 100,000 residents, up from 132 per 100,000 reported between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8.

Crawford County had the second largest increase in coronavirus incidence rate, which reflects new confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents during a 14-day period.

Bibb County reported a 9% incidence rate increase, from 183 to 221 per 100,000. The vast majority of cases were linked to community spread and not specific outbreaks. Cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

Houston County reported a slight increase in its incidence rate. Baldwin, Jasper, Jones and Monroe counties also reported small increase.s

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Georgia Department of Health Report: The seven-day average of new cases reported decreased by 14% from Nov. 23-30 across the state.

COVID-19 daily hospitalizations increased from 1,901 on Nov. 23 to 2,212 on Nov. 30. As a whole, hospitalizations have decreased by 31% since the high of 3,200 on July 30.

The state has seen a small decrease in what are considered outbreaks. From Nov. 22-28, there were 90 outbreaks, eight fewer than the week before.

According to DPH, outbreaks occurred in settings where people are gathering close together . The source of most of the outbreaks occurred in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.

Free COVID-19 testing event: Godsend Senior Services and Better to Know of Atlanta are partnering to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Bethel CME Church, located at 1668 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The event will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Dec. 12 for anyone 18 years old and up. No insurance is required to be tested.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 23,108 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 23,108. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 7,462

Deaths: 772. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 78.76% of hospital beds were in use, 80.73% of ICU beds were in use and 36.44% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,712. Bibb is next with 4,904 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,905 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 7,462 cases - 219 deaths

Houston 4,375 - 104

Baldwin 2,538- 69

Laurens 2,246- 108

Washington 993 - 20

Peach 957 - 28

Monroe 923 - 59

Jones 764 - 20

Dodge 717 - 38

Bleckley 551 - 30

Wilkinson 416 - 18

Pulaski 383 - 24

Macon 297 - 15

Twiggs 253 - 14

Crawford 233 - 6

DPH reported 4,094 new cases across the state and 35 new deaths Wednesday.