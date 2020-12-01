As COVID-19 cases rise, Monroe County schools change to split schedule

Due to a steady rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, the Monroe County School District is limiting the number of students in classrooms by switching to a split attendance model. School leaders announced the change after superintendent Mike Hickman tested positive for COVID-19.

Hickman said on Sunday he is isolating at home after developing symptoms during Thanksgiving break. No office staff members were exposed to Hickman, according to a district press release.

Already in the works

Assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel said the decision to change face-to-face instruction schedules was driven by data and was under consideration prior to Hickman’s positive test.

“We have had a steady string of cases that, at least for the time being, don’t seem to be settling,” Daniel said. “The board met and decided we needed to do something to mitigate this.”

Effectively immediately, the middle school will move to a split schedule for face-to-face instruction with students either attending on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. On the days that students do not have face-to-face instruction, all lessons will be delivered virtually.

Plan impacts next semester

Mary Persons High School will switch to this same schedule on Jan. 7, the start of the next semester. The Monroe County Achievement Center will hold face-to-face classes four days a week beginning in January. All three elementary schools will remain on the regular schedule.

“We are continuing the strong encouragement to wear masks. Allowing our classrooms to socially distance more with the split schedule is the next step for us,” Daniel said. “We are going to monitor it. A lot of this is going to be data-driven. If the trends start to go down instead of staying level or increasing, then we would take a look at getting back face-to-face.”

The move to the split schedule will not impact extracurricular activities or sports at this time. Daniel said the hope is that with fewer students in the building it will help keep games and events from being canceled due to COVID-19.

“We hope there won’t have to be as many quarantines due to direct exposure,” he said

Coronavirus guidelines

The Monroe County School District urges staff, students and parents to follow these guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Wear masks when at school, on the school bus, or in public areas.

Maximize distancing in all public settings.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or approved hand sanitizer.

Monroe County has reported 915 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 59 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.