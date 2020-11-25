CDC releases guidelines for Thanksgiving as White House warns of COVID-19 resurgence

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released update COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The following are the key points from the CDC:

Provide masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies to help stop the spread.

Do not let pets interact with individuals outside the household.

Guests should have quarantined for 14 days prior to gathering.

Limit contact with things like serving utensils.

Avoid shouting and singing indoors.

Require guests to wear masks and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.

Limit the number of attendees.

For a full list of guidelines and tips visit the CDC’s website.

Federal, state and county data

White House report: The White House Coronavirus Task Force warns that Georgia could be heading toward a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, according to the AJC. The task force says that state leaders will need to take an aggressive approach to help mitigate the spread.

“The state should ensure universal mask use and significantly reduce capacity or close public places — such as bars and restaurants — where face covering isn’t possible,” according to the latest report.

North Central Health District reports: The COVID-19 incidence rate for Bibb County residents over the most recent reporting period (Nov 2-15) was 212 cases per 100,000 residents. The previous two-week incidence rate was 183 per 100,000. From Nov 2-Nov. 15, 97% of cases were linked to community spread and not a specific outbreak. The vast majority of cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Jasper, Jones and Monroe, each NCHD counties, reported an increase in the new case rate. Hancock County had the largest increase, up by 133% with a new case rate of 335 for the current two-week reporting period. This is up from 144 in the previous reporting period. Monroe County had the second-largest increase.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Georgia Department of Health Report: The seven-day average of new cases reported increased by 32.9% from Nov. 16-23 across the state.

COVID-19 daily hospitalizations increased from 1,697 on Nov. 16 to 1,901 on Nov. 23. As a whole, hospitalizations have decreased by 47% since the high of 3,200 on July 30.

The state of Georgia has seen a small increase in what are considered outbreaks. From Nov. 16-23, there were 98 outbreaks, 25 more than the week before.

The health department said that outbreaks occurred in settings where people are congregating and lack social distancing. The source of most of the outbreaks occurred in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 22,396 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 22,396. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 7,222.

Deaths: 764. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 75% of hospital beds were in use, 83.18% of ICU beds were in use and 30% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,600. Bibb is next with 4,746 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,799 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

Bibb 7,222 cases - 217 deaths

Houston 4,212 - 104

Baldwin 2,488 - 69

Laurens 2,189 - 107

Washington 962 - 19

Peach 918 - 27

Monroe 888 - 59

Jones 732 - 20

Dodge 710 - 37

Bleckley 545 - 29

Wilkinson 408 - 18

Pulaski 370 - 24

Macon 286 - 14

Twiggs 246 - 14

Crawford 220 - 6

The state reported 2,387 new cases across the state and 49 new deaths Wednesday.