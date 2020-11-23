Bibb on the list of ‘emerging’ Middle GA counties with high COVID-19 numbers

The Georgia Department of Public Health released updated COVID-19 case, laboratory testing and emergency department visitation data Monday, noting which counties have reported high transmission rates or are susceptible to significant spread.

According to the County Indicator Report, Bibb County has reported more than 6,900 cumulative coronavirus cases, including an average of 137 between Nov. 7-13 and 187 between Nov. 14-20. The county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 212, compared to Houston County at 176 and Peach County at 256. Bibb County is up from 186 in last week’s report for the 14-day case rate per 100,000 people.

Over the past two weeks, the county’s positivity rate for PCR COVID-19 tests was 9.1%: having a rate below 10% indicates a sufficient number of people are being tested. The percentage of emergency department visits in Bibb County ERs related to COVID-19 remain at 2%.

The report listed Bibb County as an “emerging county,” which means the county has reported a greater than 5% increase in COVID-19 cases from the previous seven-day reporting period.

In Middle Georgia, Houston, Monroe, Washington and Peach counties have indications of high coronavirus transmission, according to the health department. A high transmission county has a 14-day cases rate of more than 100 cases for 100,000 county residents and an average of more than 10% in positive tests results during that 14 day period. No other counties in Middle Georgia meet these criteria according to the report.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 22,200 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Monday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 22,233. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 7,178.

Deaths: 760. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 74.11% of hospital beds were in use, 79% of ICU beds were in use and 27.88% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,573. Bibb is next with 4,717 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,799 per 100,000.

County Indicator Report: Bibb, Crawford, Monroe, Jones, Houston, and Macon counties are listed as an emerging county. An emerging county has seen a greater than 5% increase in COVID cases from the previous seven day period.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 7,178 cases - 217 deaths





Houston 4,166 - 104





Baldwin 2,476 - 68





Laurens 2,177 - 106





Washington 952 - 18

Peach 908 - 27

Monroe 877 - 59





Jones 726 - 20

Dodge 706 - 36

Bleckley 544 - 29





Wilkinson 406 - 18





Pulaski 368 - 24





Macon 285 - 14





Twiggs 244 - 14





Crawford 220- 6





DPH reported 1,827 new cases across the state and 18 new deaths Monday.