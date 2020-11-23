Coronavirus
Having a baby in 2020? You’re still eligible for a $500 stimulus check, officials say
If you had a baby or will have one later this year, you’re still eligible for a $500 stimulus payment under the CARES Act, government officials said.
Americans who made up to $75,000 per year got a $1,200 check under the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) passed in March. People with children under the age of 17 got an additional $500 per child, and joint filers who earned less than $150,000 received $2,400.
People who had or will have a baby this year will be eligible for the $500 payment by claiming the credit on their taxes for 2021, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. There are also low-cost and free options for those who don’t usually file taxes, the agency said.
People who don’t normally file taxes had until Nov. 21 to register for a stimulus payment using the Non-Filer Tool. Those who missed the deadline and still haven’t gotten a payment may be eligible for a Recovery Rebate Credit when they file tax returns for 2021, according to the IRS.
Democrats, Republicans and the White House have tried but failed to negotiate a follow-up package to the CARES Act. President-elect Joe Biden said he supports legislation similar to the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill passed by House Democrats in May that didn’t receive a vote in the Senate, according to CNBC. A $2.2 trillion updated version of the aid package was unveiled in September.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans introduced their version of a $1 trillion second stimulus package, called the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act, in July.
