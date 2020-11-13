Kemp extends Georgia’s COVID-19 rules as state re-enters White House ‘red zone’

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday afternoon that he will extend Georgia’s COVID-19 restrictions through at least the end of November.

A news release from Kemp’s office does not indicate any new changes. Those with certain chronic medical conditions and people who live in long-term care facilities are still required to shelter in place.

Various distancing, sanitation and other safety-related guidelines remain in effect for bars, restaurants and other Georgia businesses. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned unless social distancing can occur.

The new executive order takes effect Nov. 16 at midnight.

“As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a statement. “The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a sixty-day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent.”

The latest White House report, dated Nov. 8, put Georgia in the red zone with 11,901 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Nov. 6. The rate of 112 cases per 100,000 people was the 40th highest-rate in the nation. It was a 14% increase from the prior week but below the national average of 209 cases per 100,000 people.

Georgia reported 2,383 new confirmed cases and 22 confirmed deaths Friday. A total of 382,505 cases and 8,418 deaths have been confirmed statewide since the start of the pandemic.