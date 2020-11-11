COVID-19 cases spike in Peach, Washington, Putnam counties as Bibb, Baldwin improve

In late October, Macon-Bibb County reported fewer new COVID-19 cases that earlier in the month, while many surrounding counties had spikes in their case rates.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Bibb County declined between Oct. 5-18 and Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 204 to 155 cases per 100,000, a decline of 24%, according to the North Central Health District (NCHD).

Most Middle Georgia counties, however, reported spikes in cases between the most recent reporting periods. Washington County was the worst, with a 174% increase to a case rate of 510 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Cases were up for children and people 50 and older.

“The increase in cases cannot be attributed solely to congregate setting outbreaks,” the regional health department’s most recent report read. “Due to this we are watching the situation closely and working with our partners to ensure that precautions amongst residents are encouraged.”

Peach County reported a 38% increase in coronavirus cases, up to 293 per 100,000 people, representing “substantial spread” of the virus, according to NCHD. Putnam County also reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. up 23% to 248 case per 100,000 residents.

Baldwin County reported a 51% decrease in coronavirus case rate.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Report

As a state, Georgia has moved back into the “red zone,” according to the most recent report from the White House’s coronavirus task force, which means the state is reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

The state is in the yellow zone for test positivity, with a reate between 5.0% and 7.9%. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, a high positivity rate may indicate Georgia “is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention, and is not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading within its communities.”

Macon and Warner Robins are in yellow zones, which indicates the cities reported between 10-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of between 5-10%.

The task force recommends that residents in a red zone implement the following measures:

Wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance

Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer

Do not go to bars, nightclubs, or gyms

Use take out or eat outdoors socially distanced

Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home and using high levels of personal hygiene, including handwashing and cleaning surfaces

Reduce your public interactions and activities to 25% of your normal activity

Case update

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 21,173 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 21,173. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,882.

Deaths: 717. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 80% of hospital beds were in use, 84.7% of ICU beds were in use and 29.3% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,406. Bibb is next with 4,523 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,668 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

Bibb 6,882 cases - 210 confirmed deaths





Houston 3,895 - 98





Baldwin 2,402 - 67





Laurens 2,119 - 98





Washington 906 - 14

Peach 839 - 26

Monroe 812 - 58





Jones 679 - 17

Dodge 675 -30

Bleckley 525 - 28





Wilkinson 387 - 18





Pulaski 351 - 24





Macon 265 - 12





Twiggs 232 - 11





Crawford 204 - 6





The health department reported 1,673 new cases across the state and 69 new deaths Wednesday.