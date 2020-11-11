Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases spike in Peach, Washington, Putnam counties as Bibb, Baldwin improve

In late October, Macon-Bibb County reported fewer new COVID-19 cases that earlier in the month, while many surrounding counties had spikes in their case rates.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Bibb County declined between Oct. 5-18 and Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 204 to 155 cases per 100,000, a decline of 24%, according to the North Central Health District (NCHD).

Most Middle Georgia counties, however, reported spikes in cases between the most recent reporting periods. Washington County was the worst, with a 174% increase to a case rate of 510 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Cases were up for children and people 50 and older.

“The increase in cases cannot be attributed solely to congregate setting outbreaks,” the regional health department’s most recent report read. “Due to this we are watching the situation closely and working with our partners to ensure that precautions amongst residents are encouraged.”

Peach County reported a 38% increase in coronavirus cases, up to 293 per 100,000 people, representing “substantial spread” of the virus, according to NCHD. Putnam County also reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. up 23% to 248 case per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Baldwin County reported a 51% decrease in coronavirus case rate.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Report

As a state, Georgia has moved back into the “red zone,” according to the most recent report from the White House’s coronavirus task force, which means the state is reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

The state is in the yellow zone for test positivity, with a reate between 5.0% and 7.9%. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, a high positivity rate may indicate Georgia “is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention, and is not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading within its communities.”

Macon and Warner Robins are in yellow zones, which indicates the cities reported between 10-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of between 5-10%.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

The task force recommends that residents in a red zone implement the following measures:

Case update

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 21,173 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 21,173. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,882.

Deaths: 717. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 80% of hospital beds were in use, 84.7% of ICU beds were in use and 29.3% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,406. Bibb is next with 4,523 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,668 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

The health department reported 1,673 new cases across the state and 69 new deaths Wednesday.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in Georgia
See all stories
Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service