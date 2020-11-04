COVID-19 cases in Macon drop as testing declines across Georgia

The state of Georgia has seen a steep decline in testing which has made it harder to interpret how the state is trending, according to the most recent report from the White House coronavirus task provided by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom in D.C.

The state of Georgia now ranks 39rd in the country for new coronavirus cases per 100,000, after leading which led the nation in the category in mid-August. The state had 99 cases per 100,000 people last week, lower than the national average of 165. Both of those numbers have been increasing over the last few weeks ago as the country as a whole continues to see a rise in new cases.

The range between 51-100 puts Georgia in the “orange zone” for new coronavirus cases per 100,000. Georgia ranks 26th in the country for test positivity and is currently in the “yellow zone” for test positivity as it falls in the 5%-7.9% range.

Federal, state and county data

White House report: In Middle Georgia, Macon-Bibb, Warner Robins, Dublin are now in the “orange zone,” according to the latest update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The “orange zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 51-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 8%-10%

Milledgeville moved into the “yellow zone.” The “yellow zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 10-50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 5%-7.9%

North Central Health District reports: The COVID-19 incidence rate for Bibb County residents over the most recent reporting period (Oct. 12-25) was 156 cases per 100,000 residents, a 20% decrease over the previous two-week incidence rate of 195 per 100,000. From Oct. 12-25, 99% of cases were linked to community spread and not a specific outbreak which is up by 1% from last week.

Baldwin County, in addition to Houston, Peach and Washington County, reported an increase in the new case rate. Baldwin had the smallest increase the four Middle Georgia counties with a 9% increase and reported the third-largest incidence rate in the area at 194.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Georgia Department of Health Report: The seven-day average of new cases reported across the state increased by 4% from Oct 27-Nov. 2.

COVID-19 daily hospitalizations have continued to increase. From 1,405 on Oct 26 to 1,424 on Nov. 2. As a whole, hospitalizations have decreased by 59% since the high of 3,200 on July 30.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 20,091 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 20,632. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,676

Deaths: 681. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 77.81% of hospital beds were in use, 81.69% of ICU beds were in use and 32.74% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,282. Bibb is next with 4,447 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,611 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

Bibb 6,676 cases - 201 deaths





Houston 3,789 - 97





Baldwin 2,347 - 65





Laurens 2,077 - 91





Peach 816 - 26

Washington 813 - 13





Monroe 786 - 55





Jones 662 - 17

Dodge 653- 23

Bleckley 518- 27





Wilkinson 378 - 17





Pulaski 340 - 23





Macon 260 - 10





Twiggs 229 - 10





Crawford 197 - 6





The health department reported 1,890 new cases across the state and 44 new deaths Wednesday.