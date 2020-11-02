Macon Telegraph Logo
In COVID-19 quarantine? GA health officials say to follow these rules when voting:

Ahead of Tuesday’s Presidential election, the Georgia Department of Health released additional guidelines for voters and poll workers.

According to the health department, “The protocols are in accordance with recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued... Nov. 1.”

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 20,399 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Monday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 20,399. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,707.

Deaths: 672. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 73.48% of hospital beds were in use, 82.95% of ICU beds were in use and 32.30% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,260. Bibb is next with 4,408 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,602 per 100,000.

DPH reported 1,281 new cases across the state and three new deaths Monday.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
