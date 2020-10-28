Macon reports 25% increase in COVID-19 case rate, according to health department

Several Middle Georgia counties saw large increases in their COVID-19 14-day incidence rate, according to the latest report from the North Central Health District.

Peach County had 180 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents during the latest reporting period (Oct. 5-18). The previous two-week rate was 103, an increase of 75%. Houston County reported a 54% increase in its rate of new coronavirus cases, from 111 during the previous reporting period in late September to 172 per 100,000 people from Oct. 5-18.

Federal, state and county data

White House report: In Middle Georgia, Macon-Bibb and Dublin are now in the “yellow zone,” according to the latest update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The “yellow zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 10-50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 5%-7.9%

Warner Robins moved into the “orange zone” after being in the “yellow zone” last week. The “orange zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 51-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 8%-10%

North Central Health District reports: The COVID-19 incidence rate for Bibb County residents over the most recent reporting period (Oct. 5-18) was 182 cases per 100,000 residents, a 25% increase over the previous two-week incidence rate of 145 per 100,000. From Oct. 5-18, 98% of cases were linked to community spread and not a specific outbreak.

Baldwin County, in addition to Houston, Peach and Bibb, reported an increase in the new case rate. Baldwin had the smallest increase the four Middle Georgia counties with a 13% increase but still reported the largest incidence rate in the area at 212.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Georgia Department of Health Report: The seven-day average of new cases reported across the state increased by 3.8% from Oct 13-19 across.

COVID-19 daily hospitalizations have continued to decrease. From 1,325 on Oct 13 to 1,314 on Oct. 20. As a whole, hospitalizations have decreased by 59% since the high of 3,200 on July 30.

The state of Georgia has seen a small decrease in what are considered outbreaks. From Oct. 11-17, there were 93 outbreaks which is three less from the week before.

The health said that outbreaks occurred in settings where people are congregating and lack social distancing. The source of most of the outbreaks occurred in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19,521 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Thursday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 20,032. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,618.

Deaths: 662. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 79.95% of hospital beds were in use, 85% of ICU beds were in use and 31.72% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,210. Bibb is next with 4,349 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,602 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

Bibb 6,618 cases - 197 deaths





Houston 3,615 - 94





Baldwin 2,315 - 64





Laurens 2,010 - 87

Peach 776- 26

Washington 776 - 13

Monroe 762 - 53





Jones 664 - 16

Dodge 612 - 19

Bleckley 514- 27





Wilkinson 369 - 17





Pulaski 339 - 23





Macon 249 - 10





Twiggs 217 - 10





Crawford 196 - 6





The state reported 1,734 new cases across the state and 34 new deaths Thursday..