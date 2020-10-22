Despite gains, WH warns of increase in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate in GA

The state of Georgia has seen stability in both test positivity and new cases according to the most recent report from the White House coronavirus task provided by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom in D.C.

The state of Georgia now ranks 35rd in the country for new coronavirus cases per 100,000, after leading which led the nation in the category in mid-August. The state had 83 cases per 100,000 people last week, lower than the national average of 117. Both of those numbers are up from a week ago as the country as a whole continues to see a rise in new cases.

The range between 51-100 puts Georgia in the “orange zone” for new coronavirus cases per 100,000. Georgia ranks 27th in the country for test positivity.

However, the task force said that there is “very early evidence of increasing test positivity and cases.”

The task force recommends that mitigation efforts continue in the state in order to maintain the gains that have been made and avoid the uptick in new cases and test positivity. This includes mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds. The task force warns that some of the biggest causes for the spreading of the virus come from social gatherings and family events. This is due to those who may be asymptomatic spreading at these events.

Federal, state and county data

White House report: In Middle Georgia, Warner Robins is now in the “yellow zone” in the latest update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The “yellow zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 10-50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 5%-7.9%

Macon-Bibb County is in the “orange zone.” The “orange zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 51-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 8%-10% This is the same as it was in last weeks report.

North Central Health District reports: The COVID-19 incidence rate for Bibb County residents over the most recent reporting period (Sept 28-Oct. 11) was 181 cases per 100,000 residents. The previous two-week incidence rate was 131 per 100,000. This is a 38% increase. From Sept. 28-Oct. 11, 98% of cases were linked to community spread and not a specific outbreak. The vast majority of cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

Crawford, Jasper, Peach, Putnam, Hancock and Houston, each NCHD counties, reported an increase in the new case rate. Crawford County had the largest increase, up by 167% with a new case rate of 130 for the current two-week reporting period. This is up from 49 in the previous reporting period. Bibb County had the second-largest increase.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Georgia Department of Health Report: The seven-day average of new cases reported increased by 3.8% from Oct 13-19 across the state.

COVID-19 daily hospitalizations have continued to decrease. From 1,325 on Oct 13 to 1,314 on Oct. 20. As a whole, hospitalizations have decreased by 59% since the high of 3,200 on July 30.

The state of Georgia has seen a small decrease in what are considered outbreaks. From Oct. 11-17, there were 93 outbreaks which is three less from the week before.

The health said that outbreaks occurred in settings where people are congregating and lack social distancing. The source of most of the outbreaks occurred in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.

Free COVID-19 testing: There will be a free COVID-19 testing event at the Beulahland Bible Church located at 2368 Gunn Rd. in Byron, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. If you have insurance then you are asked to bring your insurance card and attendees are asked to bring their IDs. You can set up an appointment online at www.FreeCovidTesting.us or by calling 1-888-411-1390.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19,521 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Thursday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 19,521. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,520.

Deaths: 637. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 76.51% of hospital beds were in use, 81.90% of ICU beds were in use and 58.62% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 5,102. Bibb is next with 4,285 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,561 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

Bibb 6,520 cases - 190 deaths





Houston 3,514 - 91





Baldwin 2,267 - 63





Laurens 1,939 - 86





Monroe 747 - 53





Peach 749 - 24

Washington 742 - 13





Jones 635- 15





Dodge 563- 14

Bleckley 503 - 23





Wilkinson 361 - 17





Pulaski 330 - 23





Macon 246 - 10





Twiggs 214 - 9





Crawford 191 - 6





The state reported 1,824 new cases across the state and 27 new deaths Thursday..