Several Georgia counties see rise in COVID-19 cases, Bibb remains in WH ‘orange zone’

Georgia continues to move down the rankings in new coronavirus cases, according to the most recent report from the White House coronavirus task provided by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom in D.C.

The state of Georgia now ranks 33rd in the country for new coronavirus cases per 100,000, after leading which led the nation in the category in mid-August. The state had 79 cases per 100,000 people last week, lower than the national average of 100. The range between 51-100 puts Georgia in the “orange zone” for new coronavirus cases per 100,000. Georgia ranks 26th in the country for test positivity.

The task force recommends that mitigation efforts continue in the state in order to maintain the gains that have been made. This includes mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds. The task force warns that some of the biggest causes for the spreading of the virus come from social gatherings and family events. This is due to those who may be asymptomatic spreading at these events.

Federal, state and county data

White House report: In Middle Georgia, Macon-Bibb County is in the “orange zone,” according to the latest update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The “orange zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 51-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 8%-10% This is the same as it was in last weeks report.

North Central Health District reports: The COVID-19 incidence rate for Bibb County residents over the most recent reporting period (Sept 21-Oct. 4) was 127 cases per 100,000 residents. The previous two-week incidence rate was 176 per 100,000. This is a 28% decrease. From Sept. 21-Oct. 4, 97% of cases were linked to community spread and not a specific outbreak. The vast majority of cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Putnam and Wilkinson, each NCHD counties, reported an increase in the new case rate. Putnam County had the largest increase, up by 76% with a new case rate of 275 for the current two-week reporting period. This is up from 156 in the previous reporting period. Wilkinson County had the second-largest increase, up by 55%, with a current case rate of 188.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Macon-Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 18,847 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 18,847. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,371.

Deaths: 614. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 80.16% of hospital beds were in use, 71.43% of ICU beds were in use and 31.42% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 4,994. Bibb is next with 4,187 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,512 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia:

Bibb 6,371 cases - 187 deaths





Houston 3,346 - 86





Baldwin 2,219 - 62





Laurens 1,863 - 78





Monroe 734 - 54





Peach 714 - 24

Washington 713 - 11





Jones 614 - 13





Dodge 492- 13

Bleckley 474 - 21





Wilkinson 356 - 18





Pulaski 320 - 22





Macon 240- 10

Twiggs 206 - 9





Crawford 185 - 6





The state reported 1,331 new cases across the state and 19 new deaths Wednesday.