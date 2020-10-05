COVID-19 cases, test numbers continue to improve in Macon

The Georgia Department of Public Health released updated COVID-19 case, laboratory testing and emergency department visitation data Friday, noting which counties have reported high transmission rates or are susceptible to significant spread.

According to the County Indicator Report, Bibb County has reported more than 6,100 cumulative coronavirus cases, including 109 between both Sept. 19-25 and Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 142, compared to Houston and Peach counties (both at 117 per 100,000).

Over the past two weeks, the county’s positivity rate for PCR COVID-19 tests was 6.9%: having a rate below 10% indicates a sufficient number of people are being tested. Last week, the percentage of emergency department visits in Bibb County ERs related to COVID-19 stayed at 1% from the previous week.

In Middle Georgia, Monroe County and Twiggs County have indications of high coronavirus transmission, according to the health department. Twiggs has the second worst test positivity rate over the past week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2) in the state at 19.7%. Monroe County’s was 11.3% last week.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 18,046 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Tuesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 18,046. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,150.

Deaths: 585. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 76.53% of hospital beds were in use, 77,71% of ICU beds were in use and 22.33% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 4837 . Bibb is next with 4,042 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1398 per 100,000.

County Indicator Report: Monroe County and Twiggs County are currently listed as a high transmission county. Jones, Twiggs, Bleckley and Pulaski counties are listed as an emerging county. An emerging county has seen a greater than 5% increase in COVID cases from the previous seven day period. A high transmission county has a 14-day cases rate of more than 100 cases for 100,000 county residents and an average of more than 10% in positive tests results during that 14 day period. No other counties in Middle Georgia meet these criteria according to the report.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 6,150 cases - 177 deaths





Houston 3,199 - 84





Baldwin 2,149 - 58





Laurens 1,727 - 76





Monroe 710 - 53





Washington 692 - 8

Peach 684 - 24





Jones 575 - 8





Bleckley 449 - 21





Dodge 440- 12





Wilkinson 347 - 18





Pulaski 318 - 22





Macon 236 - 10





Twiggs 199 - 9





Crawford 171 - 5





The state reported 806 new cases across the state and 30 new deaths Monday.

Flu shots available by appointment

Annual flu shots are available at local county health departments. All 13 North Central Health District (NCHD) counties’ health departments have the tests available. This year it will be required to make an appointment due to COVID-19 to protect staff and patients.

“Our health departments have implemented protective measures like social distancing and masking for staff members and visitors to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” said Judy McChargue, NCHD Nursing Director. “While we’ve normally accepted walk-ins for many of our services, we’re requiring appointments to keep everyone safe.”

Bibb schools changes meal delivery

The Bibb County School District is its meal delivery schedule for students and other children in the county. Beginning today, meals will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays at school curbside sites and along the bus delivery routes.

Bus routes will have meals for multiple days and will be delivered during each route drop-off instead of five days a week.