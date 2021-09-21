Bass Pro is hiring thousands. How to apply for its retail, distribution jobs in Macon

More than 5,000 jobs are up for grabs at Bass Pro Shops nationwide, including for a variety of posts at the Macon retail store and its next door distribution center.

As part of the nationwide hiring event, Bass Pro Shops in Macon at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd. will hold open interviews at the store rom 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,

Full-time and part-time positions are available, according to a Bass Pro Shops news release.

In Macon, open jobs range from sales associates to customer service representatives to equipment operator to distribution center supervisor to maintenance mechanic, according to the Bass Pro Shops website.

While walk-ins are welcome, those interested in open positions are encouraged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. All applicants must be at least 18.

Benefits for employees include merchandise discounts up to 45%, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay as well as health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members, according to the release.