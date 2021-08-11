Food delivery service looking to hire 200 Macon drivers as company expands. What to know

There’s a new player in the food delivery battle, and the company is looking to hire hundreds of Middle Georgia drivers.

The popular food delivery service Waitr announced Wednesday it was hiring 200 drivers in Macon.

“These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners,” said Carl Grimstad, chairman and CEO of Waitr in a press release.

The job is an independent contractor with an immediate start; drivers need a valid driver license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, go to waitrapp.com.

“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” Grimstad said.

Waitr is an online technology company that provides delivery, carryout and dine in options for customers since 2018. Other delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash also service Macon.