Downtown Macon market that opened during COVID pandemic is closing for good. Here’s why

After delaying opening due to COVID, struggling to access small business relief funds and battling sharp increases in inventory costs, the owners of downtown Macon’s Per Diem Market (455 Poplar St.) announced they’re closing up shop.

The goal was to be a one-stop-shop of sorts, providing deli fresh lunches, take-and-bake meals as well as grocery and garden items, opening in March 2020, coinciding with the Cherry Blossom Festival. But the arrival of the pandemic forced owners Jeremy Smith and Whitney Boyer to wait, pushing their opening until July.

Their later opening date meant they missed out on initial COVID-19 relief funding, according to a post they made on Facebook, and when promised Small Business Administration dollars didn’t come through and inventory prices skyrocketed, they decided they needed to close.

“For these reasons, we have made the tough decision to close Per Diem Market,” the post read. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us throughout the last year and we are sorry that we were not able to bring our vision for this business to fruition. We will be selling inventory, fixtures and equipment over the next several weeks, so please join us for our 20% off sale starting MONDAY!

The discount does not apply to liquor. Read the full post here:

