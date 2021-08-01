Business
Do you have $1 million to spare? Check out these three homes for sale in Macon
Macon has had a few million dollar houses come on the real estate market in the past few months.
Three new homes with luxurious bathrooms, kitchens and decks as well as a pools and guest houses are on the market for more than $1 million.
Here is a list of local houses for sale for more than $1 million on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace:
116 Myrick Drive
Just off of Lake Tobesofkee sits a more than 4,500-square-foot home with Spanish inspired architecture and four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.
The property has a pool, three stories and four large decks. The primary room has its own private deack, a two sided fire place, a large bathroom with a spa bath tub and a large walk-in closet.
Price: $1,750,000
Price per square feet: $382
Year built: 2003
Lot: 0.73 acres
2284 Avondale Mill Road
The Hattaway Farm includes three houses on the property along with additional buildings for farming purposes, and the two parcels include a total of 110 acres.
The main house includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 4,051 square feet. The sale includes most of the farm vehicles and equipment on the property.
Price: $1,748,500
Price per square feet: $432
Year built: 2011
Lot: 110 acres
111 Lagrange Place
This 7,610-square-foot home off of Forsyth Road in Macon has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom.
The home features a gourmet kitchen, an updated bathroom and a large built in book shelf. The property includes a pool with a guest house.
Price: $1,600,000
Price per square feet: $210
Year built: 2003
Lot: 3.5 acres
