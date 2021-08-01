Do you have $1 million to spare? Check out these three homes for sale in Macon

Macon has had a few million dollar houses come on the real estate market in the past few months.

Three new homes with luxurious bathrooms, kitchens and decks as well as a pools and guest houses are on the market for more than $1 million.

Here is a list of local houses for sale for more than $1 million on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace:

116 Myrick Drive

This home located just off of Lake Tobesofkee has for bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Zillow Special to The Telegraph

Just off of Lake Tobesofkee sits a more than 4,500-square-foot home with Spanish inspired architecture and four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The property has a pool, three stories and four large decks. The primary room has its own private deack, a two sided fire place, a large bathroom with a spa bath tub and a large walk-in closet.

Price: $1,750,000

Price per square feet: $382

Year built: 2003

Lot: 0.73 acres

2284 Avondale Mill Road

The Hattaway Farm includes 110 acres of farmland and three houses on the property. Zillow Special to The Telegraph

The Hattaway Farm includes three houses on the property along with additional buildings for farming purposes, and the two parcels include a total of 110 acres.

The main house includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 4,051 square feet. The sale includes most of the farm vehicles and equipment on the property.

Price: $1,748,500

Price per square feet: $432

Year built: 2011

Lot: 110 acres

111 Lagrange Place

This 7,610-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom, and the estate features a pool and guest house. Zillow Special to The Telegraph

This 7,610-square-foot home off of Forsyth Road in Macon has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The home features a gourmet kitchen, an updated bathroom and a large built in book shelf. The property includes a pool with a guest house.

Price: $1,600,000

Price per square feet: $210

Year built: 2003

Lot: 3.5 acres