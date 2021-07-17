Are you the new million dollar lottery winner from Macon?

A Macon resident hit a big one last week in the Georgia lottery.

Georgia lottery officials confirm a Macon resident won the July 8 Fantasy 5 game.

The prize: A cool $1.35 million, before taxes.

The winner has already claimed the prize, lottery officials said, and has chosen to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at the Village Marketplace, at specialty food store, at 2381 Ingleside Ave.

The Fantasy 5 game requires players to correctly hit all five numbers drawn to win the grand prize.

The Macon resident was the lone winner of the July 8 game.