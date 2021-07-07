Sid’s Sandwich Shop, closed since last Spring due to COVID, set to reopen this week

A Macon restaurant known for its sandwiches and sign featuring jokes, weekly puns, and inspirational quotes is reopening this week with a remodeled interior.

Sid’s Sandwich Shop (1510 Forsyth St. in Macon) will reopen Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page showed the Sid sign reading “Thursday! 7/8/21 Y’all please come.”

The sandwich shop has a number of signature dishes Maconites love, including Sid’s famous chicken salad, homemade salads, soups and signature pimento cheese.

Although Sid’s was closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the wordsmith behind the messages, Bob Berg managed to update the sign for each holiday, make “food for thought” messages and encourage people to be safe.

For more information about Sid’s Soup, Salad, and Sandwich Shop and their menu, visit their website.