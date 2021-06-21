This unique Macon home for sale has a secret garden, underground tunnel and more

Built in the 1920’s on property that was formerly a Jesuit seminary, the house at 2694 Stanislaus Circle is up for sale in Macon.

The Villa Teresa Italian home is 7,554 square feet and has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms along with secret gardens, covered porches, a pool and a hot tub.

“To me it’s the most beautiful home I have ever lived in, and I love it. I love the neighborhood. I love my neighbors. I love the house, I love the property. I get a big kick out of just going out here a couple hours a day and working in a rose garden doing this and that, but I’m cognizant of the fact that in a couple years I’m not going to be able to do it,” said Ken Gozur, owner of the property.

Ken Gozur and Ginger Collins-Gozur bought the home in 2012 from Robert Thornsberry, according to the Macon-Bibb County Tax Assessors website.

The Gozurs were drawn to the home because of its interesting history and also because they wanted to live in a smaller city that was closer to family, Ken said.

After St. Stanislaus Jesuit College burned down in 1921, the Catholic Church decided to divide the property into parcels and started to sell them June 21, 1926.

The renowned architect Philip Trammell Shutze was commissioned by Michale and Florine Morris to build the home at 2694 Stanislaus Circle.

“They say that when the house was being built that this was the most hated house in Macon, and that is because it was … just before the depression,” Ginger said.

In addition to building a massive home while others were struggling to eat, Ginger said the builders brought a lot of the materials and workers from Italy rather than employing local people.

“So, it’s always a joke, it was quite hated because... it seemed very ostentatious to be putting this in at that time, but now I think it’s very beloved,” Ginger said.

A reflection garden remains on the property from when the Jesuit college was there, and Ken said they’ve had priests come to pray in the garden. The property also has brick grotto with a small tunnel. Although Ginger said she thinks it’s capped off in the back, they’ve never climbed in it to find out.

The property witnessed another fire in 2018, where murals created by the famous Italian painter Athos Menaboni were mostly destroyed, Ken said. However, the paneled wood ceiling in the library that was decorated by Menaboni remains intact.

“We did lose priceless things in the fire,” Ken said, including one of their precious dogs, Bella, who was apparently overcome by smoke.

The fire originated in the corner of their living room and made its way into the breakfast room, kitchen and the spiral staircase in the center of the home.

It took them two years to restore the home to its former glory, Ken said.

“We were very, very meticulous in every restoration to restore it as closely to historic correctness,” Ginger said. “It is a substantial home that has historical significance.”

