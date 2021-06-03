These 3 Macon estates are for sale for more than $1 million. Which is your favorite?

Houses are popping up for sale all over Middle Georgia, including some priced at more than $1 million.

The Macon housing market has four new homes are priced that high, with one estate earmarked at more than $2 million.

Here is a list of local houses for sale for more than $1 million on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace:

171 McClain Circle

With Mediterranean architecture, this 11,892-square-foot mansion features a pool, gym, home theater and a four car garage.

The five bedroom, five full bathroom home offers four half bathrooms, an elevator to all levels, outdoor balconies and a covered grilling gazebo.

Price: $2,100,000

Price per square foot: $177

Year built: 2003

Lot: 2.9 acres

269 Stanislaus Circle

This 7,554-square-foot home is an historical Italian villa designed Architect Philip Shutze and built in 1929.

The home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and hot tub, covered porches and terraces, beautiful gardens and a guest suite.

Price: $1,685,000

Price per square foot: $223

Year built: 1929

Lot: No data

130 Woodcrest Court

Located in north Macon, this 6,170-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The estate features a pool, tennis court, a wet bar, a four car garage and a beautiful entryway.

Price: $1,300,000

Price per square foot: $211

Year built: 1990

Lot: 3.13 acres