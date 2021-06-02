After more than 30 years in the same location, this Macon bike shop is moving downtown

Bike Tech Macon plans to relocate from Vineville Avenue to 909 Second St. in downtown Macon. Special to The Telegraph

After more than 30 years at the same location, the local bicycle shop in Macon is moving to a new spot.

Bike Tech Macon announced May 12 that it is moving from its location on Vineville Avenue to 909 Second St. in downtown Macon.

“It’s scary to move from that place. That’s where everyone knows where we are. However, there are still people who’ve lived in Macon for 15 plus years and drive Vineville every day but didn’t know we were there so we’re just going to take the risk,” said Jim Langstaff, shop manager for Bike Tech. “It’s a little uncomfortable, but we’re happy to be doing it because it seemed like the right time to and we found an awesome place so we’re ready to do it.”

Langstaff started working for Bike Tech three years ago, and he said they had been planning to move for a while but struggled to find the perfect match.

“Pretty much ever since I’ve been working there, the idea in the back of our heads said to move the shop simply because that location wasn’t ideal to lead rides from. So, we wanted to be at a more central location, a place where we could easily lead beginner rides, big rides and everything in between,” he said.

Historic Macon decided the building at 909 Second St. was more than what they needed for storage, so they were looking for a tenant to rent the storefront and half of the warehouse space, Langstaff said.

“They wanted a bike shop downtown just like we did so we’re happy to be neighbors with them,” he said.

The building was formerly a garage, so the warehouse has a large garage door that is perfect for people to drop off large items for repair at the bike shop, he said.

Langstaff said they are excited to be closer to U Create Macon, which has youth bike teams, and to lead rides from downtown Macon.

Bike Tech, which opened in 1982 and remains Macon’s only bike shop, plans to close for the week of the July 4th holiday to move to the new location, Langstaff said. They hope to open at the new location the following week.

“I think it’s had the same storefront since about sometime in the late 80s. That is the one that we’re leaving, which is upsetting to many and a little bit sad but it’s just time. We wanted something different. Downtown is where we wanted to be,” Langstaff said.