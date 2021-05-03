Electric co-op plans project to bring high-speed fiber internet to south central GA

A recently formed internet service provider is partnering with a Middle Georgia electric cooperative to bring high speed fiber internet and phone service to seven area counties.

Middle Georgia Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) will upgrade service for its 4,800 members through a project with Conexon Connect.

“Our members have waited long enough for high-speed access to make telemedicine, remote learning, working from home and videoconferencing with loved ones a reality on a daily basis,” said Randy Crenshaw, president and CEO of Middle Georgia EMC. “Conexon Connect is making it possible for our members to access this vital service at last. We are ready to show them all the opportunities that open up in a more connected community.”

Conexon Connect will build a 1,900 mile fiber-to-the-home network to provide high speed internet access to members in Dooly, Houston, Macon, Pulaski, Turner and Ben Hill counties.

The project will cost an estimated $36.7 million and, according to a press release, will reach 100% of Middle Georgia EMC members in two years; some will connect as early as the first quarter of 2022.

“I am proud to say that Georgia’s 13th district will soon be better connected than ever before. Our community deserves access to the tools that help our residents and businesses successfully participate in our local, state, national and global economy,” Sen. Carden Summers, who represents (Dooly, Houston, Macon, Pulaski, Turner and Ben Hill), said.

According to a press release, the new service is amongst the fastest and most robust in the nation and is offering members fast download and upload speeds.

“High-speed internet service is no longer just a want in today’s world,” said Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw. “It is absolutely a need. Lack of fast, reliable internet service in rural areas is something I hear about from Georgians all over the state each and every day. Georgia’s Public Service Commission is dedicated to helping improve broadband access for every household in this state, no matter the location.”

The additional benefits to the upgraded service is clear phone service, smart grid capabilities, improved power outage response time, better load balancing, and more efficient electricity delivery, according to Middle Georgia EMC.

“The future in rural Georgia looks brighter than ever, and that is in no small part due to the commitment and contributions of dedicated electric cooperatives such as Middle Georgia EMC,” Conexon Partner Randy Klindt said. “We know fiber-to-the-home is life- changing. Now Middle Georgia EMC members will get to experience the power and convenience of light speed connectivity for themselves.”