Couple opens Asian grocery store and market in Macon after moving from Texas

(Left to Right) Nawarat Vibulrungsun and Chatnarin Apirukanotai., owners of Wandee Asian Market. Both are standing in front of their new store located in Macon The Telegraph

Bringing Asian foods and flavors to your dinner table just got a lot easier in Macon.

Chatnarin Apirukanotai and Nawarat Vibulrungsun recently opened Wandee Asian Market at 2786 Riverside Drive to provide a variety of produce, ingredients and sauces to Maconites.

The young couple, who moved from Dallas to Georgia five months ago, decided they wanted to bring something new to their new community. They noticed Macon didn’t have an Asian market, began looking for retail space and found a spot on Riverside. It’s their first time to run a business together.

“We thought ‘If you want to do something, do it. Try your best and learn along the way,” Vibulrungsun said.

The ingredients and groceries are sourced from Atlanta distributors, and the store features Thai, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Indonesian and Vietnamese products. The most popular items, according to the owners, are spicy noodles and mochi — a Japanese rice cake with an ice cream filling. They also have a wide variety of spices.

Wandee Asian Market is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.