New Beall’s Hill restaurant forges ahead despite opposition, plus more development news

Mamas Rogue Southern Cooking restaurant in the Beall’s Hill neighborhood is moving forward as planned after drawing both the support of a neighborhood association and the ire of pastors of nearby churches.

The restaurant, which is moving into the old Korner Kupboard building on Calhoun Street, already had the approval of the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission on the condition of addressing parking.

Owner Robert Fisher had hoped to work with a nearby church to share their parking spaces, but drew opposition due to the sale of beer and wine on premise.

The restaurant, which would also include an event venue and catering service, was back before P&Z on Monday seeking a revision to its initial plan.

Fisher had offered to operate the restaurant as a breakfast and lunch spot and asked for curbside parking, noting he could provide on-site parking if desired.

However, after being met with opposition and not wanting to delay the project further, he decided to stick with his original plan and said he would provide parking on site — which won another favorable vote from P&Z on Monday.

“The community of Beall’s Hill as a whole is excited to have one of the few remaining empty historic buildings rehabilitated and revitalized by someone who is not only putting money back into the neighborhood commercially but also residentially by becoming one of our newest neighbors,” Paul Griffin told P&Z commissioners.

Griffin said he was speaking on behalf of the executive board of the Beall’s Hill Neighborhood Association and its over 100 member owners and residents.

“And so based on the many discussions he’s had with us over the past six-plus-months leading up to this as far as the parking or suitability of the project … as far as we’re concerned in the the neighborhood, no, none of us has an issue and we’re 100 percent behind him.”

Griffin noted that many had sent emails to P&Z in support of the restaurant.

Will Stanford, a BTBB architect on the project, said he’s waiting to hear back from P&Z for clarification on the hours of operation, because the live feed cut out during the discussion and vote on the matter during the virtual meeting.

Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning executive director Jim Thomas could not be reached for comment.

The Pastor Timothy W. Price Sr., pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, voiced opposition to beer and wine sales across from the church. He linked such sales to a potential increase in crime.

Price also was joined by other pastors opposed to beer and wine sales, which P&Z previously had approved. They also wrote letters of opposition.

Allowing curbside parking only for the restaurant was also an issue.

Opponents said that if the restaurant was not required to provide parking, the business would could create parking issues for night church services, funerals and special events. Also, two residents noted that there’s already not enough curbside parking, with residents parking along the streets.

New industrial park planned

In other business, P&Z commissioners approved a rezoning request from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to develop a 125-acre industrial park off Cochan Field Road.

The property was rezoned from M-1, which is wholesale and light industrial district, to M-3, which is heavy industrial district.

“M-3 gives the authority the most flexibility, which makes it easier to attract the prospects for their sites,” Thomas said at the pre-P&Z meeting.

“This is a large tract and there aren’t many of those tracts left, so it’s real important to the authority to get this in a position where it is easily marketed and they can attract some good industry,” he said.

The park would be created on what is now mostly wooded land with the exception of a residence at 7111 Cochran Field Road.

Property at 6979 and 7180 Cochran Field Road are densely wooded, property at 7179, 7189, and 7261 Cochran Field are partially wooded and the properties at 7250 Cochran Field Road and 2300 Walden Road are lightly wooded or clear, according to P&Z documents.

Smiley’s Flea Market is to the north of the planned development and Avondale Baptist Church is located to the east.

Other business

P&Z commissioners also approved:

A rezoning and conditional use permit for the expansion of the Cottages at Wesleyan Independent Living Facility by 50 units to the west of the existing complex on about 27 acres.

Five properties on Wesleyan Drive at 1485, 1491, 1511, 1521 and 1610 Wesleyan Drive were rezoned from agricultural to planned development to facilitate the expansion.

The expansion also includes 100 residential parking spaces and a clubhouse with 20 more parking spaces, including two that are ADA accessible.

A certificate of appropriateness to allow rehabilitation of a historic residence at 672 Monroe St. in the InTown Macon Neighborhood. The home is vacant.

A variance to allow a directional sign at the Knight Road entrance to John Wesley Villas at 5471 Thomaston Road. The new sign would replace an existing one to allow visibility by passing motorists.