New 27-acre solar farm, truck parking and storage coming to south Macon

Another solar farm will be popping up in south Macon and truck drivers will have a place to store their rigs under actions taken in Monday’s Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning hearing.

Inman Solar, an Atlanta-based company that designs and builds solar photovoltaic systems, will install solar panels on nearly 27 acres of land at 1441 Allen Road where Skipper Farms has been growing soy beans.

P&Z commissioners approved the conditional use of the property for a 3.9 megawatt plant that will be feeding electricity directly to the Georgia Power grid, according to their application.

The ground-mounted panels will move to track the sunlight on the parcels that already have a natural vegetation buffer and additional trees will be planted to further shield the solar farm from view on the Skipper Farms property.

“Inman Solar and the proposed solar farm will be a quiet neighbor and make a low impact development in line with the current agricultural use,” the application stated.

A 650-acre solar farm is expected to be operational this year on the northern end of Robins Air Force Base in a joint venture with Georgia Power, Macon-Bibb, Houston and Peach counties, the base and the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.

Parking and storage

Commissioners also approved a conditional use application for Terry’s Truck Parking & Storage at 6265 Hawkinsville Road. The ruling allows construction of a 180-stall secure overnight parking facility for tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, boats and other large vehicles.

Applicants Veronica Ragan and Don Hultz plan $200,000 worth of improvements on the property including fencing with barbed wire, a gated entrance and 24-hour surveillance.

The application was originally heard in October but commissioners deferred the item to allow for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission to complete a Development of Regional Impact study. The City of Centerville and the Macon Water Authority did not expect any impacts but the Georgia Department of Transportation set forth instructions for needed permits and traffic requirements that must be followed.

Commissioner Tim Jones spoke in favor of providing appropriate places for 18-wheelers and trailers to park.

“We need to protect our neighborhoods and most are parked in socioeconomic deprived neighborhoods,” Jones said.

Commissioner Gary Bechtel agreed: “It is much needed and it will be a great improvement to that section of 247.”

Other items approved:

101 Colaparchee Plantation Drive – variance approved for a detached garage

– variance approved for a detached garage 632 Arlington Place – allowed four units in existing home as was the case in 1986 before one unit was converted to storage.

– allowed four units in existing home as was the case in 1986 before one unit was converted to storage. 1419 Calhoun St. – approved changes to front porch, including new door and replacing wrought iron with columns. Plans call for other exterior changes such as replacing or reopening windows concealed by siding panels.

– approved changes to front porch, including new door and replacing wrought iron with columns. Plans call for other exterior changes such as replacing or reopening windows concealed by siding panels. 893 Riverside Drive – design materials approved for new convenience store at the corner of Spring Street.

