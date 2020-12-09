Want to support Macon’s Black-owned businesses? Get an inside look at downtown shops

Macon shoppers will have the opportunity to learn about local Black-owned businesses Saturday on a free self-guided tour.

NewTown Macon, One World Link, Ambitious Graphics, and BLUXE Beauty Bar & Salon are partnering to create the tour that includes 20 stops in downtown Macon, according to a news release.

Shoppers can pick up a tour map at Ambitious Graphics, at 534 Poplar St., between 2-5 p.m. The tour is self-guided so that people can socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to ensure that everyone in the Macon-Bibb community is aware of the businesses that are Black-owned downtown, including anyone outside of the African American community looking to support those businesses,” said Wayne Woodard, co-owner of Ambitious Graphics, in the release. “This event will allow these businesses to not only showcase their products and services, but also increase their revenue and clientele.”

After the tour, a network event and a panel discussion will commence at Crave Scratch Kitchen, at 347 Cotton Ave., from 5-7 p.m. Tour-goers who want to attend the networking event must arrive at Crave Scratch Kitchen by 5:45 p.m., and because there is limited seating due to the coronavirus pandemic, NewTown Macon is asking people to register for the event at bit.ly/BuyBlackMacon2020.

Masks and social distancing are required at all times during this event, according to the release.

In downtown Macon, seven retailers, four bar and entertainment venues, one historic theater and one art gallery are Black owned, which is only 10% of businesses in those categories, according to the release. A total of 32 retailers, 52 restaurants, six art galleries, 33 bars and entertainment venues and five historic theaters are locally owned and operated in downtown Macon, according to the release.