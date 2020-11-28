Here’s how you can support local Macon businesses, shop for the holidays

National retail stores have been running specials for nearly a month now in anticipation of Black Friday but in Middle Georgia, small businesses and restaurants are gearing up for Shop Small Saturday.

NewTown Macon is partnering with downtown businesses to encourage people to spend their money at local small businesses. Emily Hopkins, director of place and Main Street Macon manager, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses and restaurants in the area hard and that shopping local can make a significant difference.

“It’s no secret that this year has been especially hard for all of downtown and all of our local businesses are independently owned. It’s been really incredible to see the community band together and try and support these businesses,” Hopkins said. “But the job is not over yet. We need to be sure that we are out supporting these folks during this holiday season, so that they can have a very strong end to a very difficult year.”

Shopping and sipping

NewTown will have a Shop Small Saturday booth during the Wine+Pine event at the Macon City Auditorium (415 1st St.) on Saturday. The event, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes three wine flights, as well as a 101 pairing guide for the holidays and two wreath-making workshops.

There are 32 retailers, 52 restaurants, six art galleries, 33 bars and five historic theaters in downtown Macon, according to NewTown, all locally owned and operated.

Small Business Saturday, also known as Shop Small Saturday, is important to local businesses as the owners typically run specials to encourage shoppers to visit and purchase holiday gifts. But for people who want to stay safe at home, Hopkins said there are other ways to provide support.

“Some of [the businesses] have been working super, super hard to get those online stores up and running, especially for this holiday season,” Hopkins said. “All of these businesses offer opportunities to support them throughout the holiday season, whether it’s buying a gift, buying gift cards from a restaurant, holiday catering. There are lots of different ways you can get creative at supporting your small businesses.”

‘Tis the season

In addition to Shop Small Saturday, NewTown is also setting up a series of shopping days in December. That includes Holiday Sip and Shops from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday in December, were Middle Georgians can purchase gifts and stocking stuffers, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from local restaurants.

“It is another good opportunity to shop small because I think a lot of people wait until the weekends to come downtown,” Hopkins said. “We are trying to help spread that traffic out of the course of the week so stores aren’t as crowded.”

A Dec. 12 downtown sidewalk sale, which replaces the annual 1st Street event canceled due to COVID-19, will include music and craft stations for kids.. Hopkins said that this is an opportunity for shoppers to get last-minute gifts; local restaurants will also offer drink specials.