Middle GA gets first rock climbing gym, and you can get a sneak peek before it opens

After more than a year of planning and construction, a new rock-climbing gym in Macon announced open houses in late November.

Although the gym will not be ready for people to use, Bryan Nichols, co-owner of Macon Rocks Climbing Gym, said he wanted to have an open house during the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza so that people could see the gym and learn about membership options.

“They’ll be able to see the climbing walls, the space and what we have to offer,” Nichols said.

The open houses will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 27-28, according to a Facebook post. The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza will have its opening night on Nov. 27 as well, according to its website.

“A little closer everyday but still a lot to do before opening. We are excited at how everything is coming together. Gonna be a sweet place to climb and get fit,” read the post.

The gym hopes to open in early January, but Nichols said that might change depending on construction.

“Used to, you could schedule things, but with COVID you can’t schedule anything anymore,” Nichols said.

When the gym was announced in June 2019, the plan was to open in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed down construction.

Nichols and his business partner Kevin Reaves co-own the gym and Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery on Poplar Street, and Nichols is the founder of the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza show that is held annually in downtown Macon.

The 6,000-square-foot climbing gym at 527 D.T. Walton Sr. Way will be the only one of its kind in Middle Georgia, according to the Telegraph article. The gym is in a building that was vacant for many years.

“It’s the only thing like it anywhere around, and we’re hoping to bring people from all over to see it,” he said.