Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

This Macon small business owner will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week

A Macon businesswoman will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday.

Virginia Sharp, owner of Daemarii’s Unique Boutique, will appear on the show at 3 p.m. on the Macon affiliate NBC WMGT 41, according to a news release.

Daemarii’s Unique Boutique, at 2384 Ingleside Ave., is a women’s clothing store, and Sharp recently celebrated her six-year anniversary as a small business owner. The store is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

Sharp hosts a weekly Facebook live event on Friday nights that each have a unique women’s clothing theme, according to the release.

“I want to bring a unique and comfortable style for all women at Daemarii’s,” Sharp said, in the release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sharp has been highlighted on CBS and CNN, and she appeared in Macon Magazine’s 2020 Business Spotlight in the August/September edition, according to the release.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service