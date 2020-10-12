This Macon small business owner will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week

A Macon businesswoman will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday.

Virginia Sharp, owner of Daemarii’s Unique Boutique, will appear on the show at 3 p.m. on the Macon affiliate NBC WMGT 41, according to a news release.

Daemarii’s Unique Boutique, at 2384 Ingleside Ave., is a women’s clothing store, and Sharp recently celebrated her six-year anniversary as a small business owner. The store is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

Sharp hosts a weekly Facebook live event on Friday nights that each have a unique women’s clothing theme, according to the release.

“I want to bring a unique and comfortable style for all women at Daemarii’s,” Sharp said, in the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sharp has been highlighted on CBS and CNN, and she appeared in Macon Magazine’s 2020 Business Spotlight in the August/September edition, according to the release.