$400 million expansion, new jobs coming to Macon-Bibb tissue plant. Here are the details.

Irving Tissue celebrated its grand opening in Macon-Bibb County Wednesday morning by announcing it already has an expansion planned for the facility.

The plant, which currently has 200 employees, “sold out” its space and requires more room to produce more products, President and CEO of Irving Tissue Robert Irving, said at the announcement.

Phase two of the facility is expected to be completed by 2022 and will cost $400 million. Phase one, announced in 2017 and completed earlier this year, cost $470 million.

The 700,000-square foot plant produces soft bath tissue and paper towels.

“Selecting Macon for our new facility provides us with an opportunity to establish a footprint in a region that has proven itself as being a strong supporter of business,” Irving said in 2017. “It will allow us to reach key markets and will help to continue to drive our growth.”

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert were also present for the announcement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.