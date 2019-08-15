Downtown Macon pizzeria closes after owner posts restaurant items for sale on Facebook

Here are Macon restaurants that opened and closed in 2018 Some new restaurants have come to Macon in the past year, and we have had a few closures as well. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some new restaurants have come to Macon in the past year, and we have had a few closures as well.

A Cherry Street pizzeria has apparently closed for good.

Doughboy Pizza on Cherry Street had been open downtown since 2012.

Earlier this month, Tim Self, owner of the pizzeria, started posting on his Facebook page advertisements for the sale of the restaurant’s kitchen appliances, furniture, pizza racks, pans and more.

Self did not immediately return messages left by a Telegraph reporter. Self told WMGT-TV earlier this week that “business wasn’t doing well.”

The dining room, seen through a window from the street, was empty and void of furniture.

Google Reviews says that Doughboy is “permanently closed.”

Doughboy, first opened by Roger Ruiz, moved from Third and Cherry streets in 2014 to a space double the size and a half-block away at 518 Cherry Street., beside Travis Jean Emporium.

Macon native Jean Bragg, former owner of Travis Jean, bought three adjacent dilapidated buildings at 518, 522 and 530 Cherry streets from NewTown Macon in 2013 for $140,000, according to the Bibb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Bragg also did not immediately return messages left by a Telegraph reporter.

