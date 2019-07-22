High-tech vending machines? Here are the new upgrades at Walmart in Warner Robins

New technology being tested at Walmart stores The goal of Walmart's FAST Unloader is for workers to spend less time sorting deliveries in store backrooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The goal of Walmart's FAST Unloader is for workers to spend less time sorting deliveries in store backrooms.

Walmart stores in Georgia are being upgraded this year with renovations and innovations that will save shoppers time, the company said.

The Walmart store on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins recently celebrated its grand re-opening and is one of 18 stores in Georgia to benefit from the company’s $104 million investment for improvement.

In addition to a new look and feel, the company touts its new offerings that include:

▪ Grocery pickup and delivery

▪ A state-of-the-art electronics department with an all-new “Electronics of the Future” section

▪ Modernized grocery layout including a new grab-and-go deli counter with hand-cut meats and cheeses

▪ A larger home section with a wider selection of home goods

▪ Pickup Towers, which are 16-foot, high-tech vending machines that are “capable of fulfilling an online order in less than a minute once the customer arrives at the store,” Walmart Inc. said in a news release. Customers can scan a bar code sent to their smartphone to retrieve their order.

▪ FAST Unloader, a new system in Walmart back rooms that automatically scans and sorts items that are delivered to the store. The new technology, to be launched in 62 Georgia stores this year, allows “associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers,” according to the news release.