You can now rent Nintendo Switch games at RedBox in Macon. Here are the details.

A company that rents DVDs at its kiosks also is renting Nintendo Switch games in about 30 cities including Macon.

Redbox is offering the game cards for rent at $7 for three nights or $3 per night, according to the company’s website.

Games may be reserved online at www.redbox.com/browse/switch-games.

The following games are available for rent: Team Sonic Racing, Mortal Kombat, Just Dance 2019, Trials Rising, Yoshie’s Crafted World, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Deluxe, Legendary Fishing, NBA 2K19, NBA 2K18 and Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Nintendo Switch games also can be rented at Redbox kiosks in the following cities: