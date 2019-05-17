Business
Fred’s is closing more than 100 stores, including a Middle Georgia location
Another retailer is closing up and leaving town.
Fred’s at 6109 Houston Road in Macon is among 104 discount stores across the country that are set to close by the end of June, according to a Thursday statement from Fred’s Inc.
The store opened about a decade ago.
News of the closures comes a little more than a month after the company announced it would close 159 unprofitable or under-performing stores by the end of May.
The only remaining Fred’s stores in Middle Georgia are located in Gray and Byron.
Liquidation sales at the 104 stores began Thursday after the announcement. Fred’s touts on its website that it operates 600 general merchandise and pharmacy stores. It also sells grocery items.
The store’s closure joins other retailers that have closed stores in Macon in recent years, including Kroger, Target and Harveys Supermarket.
Additional Fred’s stores set to close in Georgia by July include:
- 122 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin
- 1442 Tift Ave., Tifton
- 15 Colbert Business Parkway, Colbert
- 813 Bowens Mill Road, Douglas
- 2601 South Main St., Moultrie
- 118 Robert B. Lee Drive, Leesburg
- 3233 Martha Berry Highway, Rome
- 650 West Cherry St., Jesup
- 875 South Main St., Baxley
- 425 Sigman Road, Conyers
- 1090 Ga. 19, Thomaston
- 1001 North Slappey Boulevard, Albany
- 4401 Bemiss Road, Valdosta
- 224 East 4th St., Ocilla
