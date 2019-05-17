Fred’s is closing more than 100 stores, including a Middle Georgia location

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Another retailer is closing up and leaving town.

Fred’s at 6109 Houston Road in Macon is among 104 discount stores across the country that are set to close by the end of June, according to a Thursday statement from Fred’s Inc.

The store opened about a decade ago.

News of the closures comes a little more than a month after the company announced it would close 159 unprofitable or under-performing stores by the end of May.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The only remaining Fred’s stores in Middle Georgia are located in Gray and Byron.

Liquidation sales at the 104 stores began Thursday after the announcement. Fred’s touts on its website that it operates 600 general merchandise and pharmacy stores. It also sells grocery items.

The store’s closure joins other retailers that have closed stores in Macon in recent years, including Kroger, Target and Harveys Supermarket.

Additional Fred’s stores set to close in Georgia by July include: