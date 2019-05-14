New apartments, senior living and Mercer dorms are coming to Macon

These Mercer students are giving back to an East Macon community near campus Kings Park has a brand new community center and renovated playground, but for months the center sat empty. Now, Mercer University students come twice a week to help kids in the neighborhood with their homework and play games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kings Park has a brand new community center and renovated playground, but for months the center sat empty. Now, Mercer University students come twice a week to help kids in the neighborhood with their homework and play games.

Four new housing complexes are a step closer to being built in Macon-Bibb County.

The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved on Monday conditional use permits for an apartment complex on Lamar Road and two senior housing developments in north Macon. The commission also heard various requests related to a planned QuikTrip truck stop and Mercer University student housing and a parking garage.





▪ Lamar Road apartments: The 78-unit complex at 600 Lamar Road is a scaled down version of 200-plus units that was proposed last year, according to the developer.

The project, which is in its preliminary stage, could be ready to open in 2021 and would feature one, two and three bedroom units with the various amenities that include a clubhouse, fitness center and playground.

The complex would be built just west of the Kohl’s department store.

▪ Sterling Heights: The 1691 Wesleyan Drive multi-family residential development would have 120 units for people age 55 and older. Sterling Heights will be located situated on a 24-acre property near Interstate 75, according to the developer Potemkin Development.

▪ In-Fill Housing: There’s another senior housing project being led by In-Fill Housing, the nonprofit arm of the Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority.

The 72-unit three-story building at 3568 Northside Drive would be for residents 62 years or older, said Kathleen Mathews with In-Fill Housing.

“We really like this location along Northside,” she said. “There are sidewalks for a lot connectivity. There are three grocery stores within a mile so it’s worth a lot of us just for that alone. There’s also three bus stops within a quarter mile so it really was a great location for a senior development.”

▪ Convenience store: The zoning commission also approved on Monday a sign variance for the proposed Sardis Church Road QuikTrip convenience store and a conditional use permit for the Mercer dorm and parking deck.

▪ New Mercer dorms: The Mercer project would entail 90 suite rooms totaling 352 beds and 408 spaces in the parking garage.

It would be located at 1501 Mercer University Drive.