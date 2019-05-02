This roaming Macon food truck serves lunch downtown and moves for dinner

New downtown Macon food truck caters to medical staff, students Guitarras on the Way food truck recently opened outside of the Medical Center Navicent Health at the corner of Spring and Hemlock streets. The truck is open Wednesdays and Fridays during lunch hours. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Guitarras on the Way food truck recently opened outside of the Medical Center Navicent Health at the corner of Spring and Hemlock streets. The truck is open Wednesdays and Fridays during lunch hours.

A food truck serving up Mexican cuisine quietly opened up in downtown Macon. Most of its customers wear scrubs.

Guitarras On The Way started serving lunch in a small parking lot by the Medical Center, Navicent Health, about two months ago.

The food truck, at the corner of Spring and Hemlock streets, is open to the public for lunch.

Quesadillas, nachos and a 14-inch burrito are among dishes on the menu.

Luis Resendiz, 19, cooks in the kitchen of the big yellow truck with his father, David Resendiz Guiterres.

The family owns Guitarras Mexican Grill, which opened on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard a little more than three years ago.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from the Medical Center to bring a food truck down here. It’s kind of like an extension of the restaurant,” said Resendiz, who graduated from Howard High School. “We have simple things that a lot of people request like nachos and quesadillas.”

The Macon Special is one of the most popular items on the menu.

“It’s has a bed of rice and on top of that is chicken and steak,” Resendiz said. “It comes with bell peppers, tomatoes and grilled onions and it’s all covered in cheese dip.”

The food truck is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until about 3:30 p.m.

After closing up on those days, David Resendiz Guiterres said they ride over to the baseball fields in Payne City’s Freedom Park, where they serve the same menu for dinner from 5-8 p.m.

Guitarras On The Way scored a 96 when it was last inspected by the Bibb County Health Department on May 1.