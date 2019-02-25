For the second time in three years, Macon zoning officials say no to Dollar General

Macon’s zoning commission unanimously decided Monday to deny an application by Dollar General to rezone property in west Bibb County to build a store for the second time in three years.
The decision came two weeks after the application was considered by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission at it’s Feb. 11 meeting. At that time, the commission heard more than two hours of testimony for and against plans to build a 9,000-square-foot store on about 3 acres at the roundabout at 6855 Thomaston Road at Lamar Lamar Road in west Bibb County. The commission said no testimony would be allowed at Monday’s meeting.
About 150 people attended that meeting with most of residents opposing the rezoning from an agricultural district to a planned development commercial district to allow the discount retailer to build a store. Additional phases include a convenience store with gas pumps and another unspecified commercial use. The store would sit on the northwest corner of the large roundabout.
The 2015 plan, which was denied, not only included a Dollar General and convenience store, but also some mini-warehouses and a small strip shopping center.
Several area residents said during the earlier February meeting they opposed the project because it would increase traffic, cause crime and create litter. Some mentioned that another Dollar General was about 3 miles away and saw no need for another one so close by.
The commission decided to hold off on making a decision at the earlier meeting until Monday’s meeting because it didn’t want to make a quick decision.
“We’ve heard a lot of testimony,” Chairwoman Jeane Easom said Feb. 11. “Some of it is based on evidence and some on emotion. ... This is a complicated and emotional issue. ... We want to give it more consideration.”
At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners went over the Georgia constitutional standard for considering rezoning requests, including existing uses and zoning of nearby property, the suitability of the subject property for the zoned purposes and the extent to which the destruction of property values of the plaintiffs promotes the health, safety, morality, or general welfare of the public.
Then the commission voted 5-0 to deny the rezoning.
More than 50 people then quietly left the meeting.
