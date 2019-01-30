Want to start a new business but need some help? This free workshop may be the ticket

Anyone who is thinking about starting a business may be interested in this free workshop.
Mercer University’s Innovation Center and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have collaborated to develop a program designed to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with local business resources to help them launch their companies, according to a news release.
“The Start-Up Land Workshop series is ideal for the aspiring entrepreneur who finds themselves in the space between initial idea and actual business,” the release said.
The program includes six workshops, held in the evenings February through May, each focusing on a different aspect of starting a new venture. The program is free to participants, however, registration is required and closes on Feb. 18. Go to https://bit.ly/2TeyOOq to register.
All meetings will be held 6-7 p.m. as follows:
Feb. 21: Orientation, Macon Chamber
March 7: Business planning, Macon Chamber
March 21: Business advice, Macon Chamber
April 4: Business licensing, Mercer Innovation Center
April 18: Marketing and branding, Mercer Innovation Center
May 16: Financials and funding, Mercer Innovation Center
