The reservation is in for Georgia National Fairgrounds hotel

Construction could start soon on a hotel at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
The Georgia Agriculture Exposition Authority at its Jan. 16 meeting approved a proposal from a local developer to build the hotel of at least 100 beds, with a restaurant and bar. The developer pays all of the costs of construction.
Stephen Shimp, executive director of the fairgrounds, said the contract is being reviewed by the state attorney general’s office and then the developer will have to agree to the terms. If that gets done the authority can give final approval at its next meeting on Feb. 13 and then construction can start, Shimp said.
“I can’t say it’s a done deal but it looks good,” he said.
The fairgrounds issued a request for proposals last year to build the hotel, and only got one proposal. That came from Bran Hospitality, which is based in Perry and owns 13 hotels in Georgia. Shimp said the hotel would be a Hilton Garden Inn, but Shrad Amrit, managing member of Bran Hospitality, said the brand is not certain yet.
Amrit, who lives in Perry, said he decided to make a proposal after reading the market study commissioned by the fairgrounds that determined a hotel there would be profitable.
“We are excited and we are looking forward to partnering with the state,” Amrit said. “I think it will be a win-win for both.”
The hotels owned by Bran Hospitality include the Hampton Inn in Perry and the Holiday Inn on Harrison Road in Macon.
Amrit said he believes the fairgrounds hotel will ultimately help other hotels in the area because of the economic benefit. The fairgrounds sought to build the hotel, to be attached to 65,000 square-foot Miller-Murphy-Howard building, to create a true conference center. Shimp said the fairgrounds loses out on conference business because many organizations seeking a venue want an attached hotel.
“We think it’s going to complement our facility,” Shimp said. “It’s going to complement the city of Perry and Houston County, and really boost the economy.”
If the deal goes forward, Shimp said the expectation is that the hotel would be completed in time for the fair to be held in October 2020.
He said the deal is patterned after the same arrangement used for hotel development on Jekyll Island, which is owned by the state.
