A new restaurant is planned on one of Macon’s busiest roadways

A new restaurant is planned on Riverside Drive about halfway between downtown and north end.
Restauranteurs Anna and Jeoff Huang have bought the former Zeafood Time building at 2830 Riverside Drive and plan to open a sandwich and seafood restaurant there this spring.
The Haungs have operated Teriyaki House at 4921 Riverside Drive, across from The Shoppes at River Crossing, since 2012, Anna Huang said. That business will remain open.
While the couple is still considering what to name the new eatery, “everything will be cooked fresh and cooked to order,” she said.
Zeafood opened in March of last year and prior to that, it was Pier 97 which closed in 2015.
Haung said they plan to spend the next three months totally renovating the interior and sprucing up the exterior of the building.
“We are going to paint the whole inside,” and it will have all new kitchen equipment and furniture, she said. “We are going to make the outside look different ... and will add different lights.”
The restaurant will likely be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., six or seven days a week. Those details are being worked out, she said.
They expect to employ six-eight workers, who will be able to apply online at a later time.
“I like the Riverside area,” she said. “Lots of cars go by every day. It’s convenient.”
