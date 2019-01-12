Five businesses may be coming to a proposed shopping center on Hartley Bridge Road

Although it’s not one of the giant shopping centers planned prior to the recession, a proposed shopping center on Hartley Bridge Road would add up to five new businesses in south Bibb County.
Corporate Property Group Inc. out of Melbourne, Florida, has applied for a conditional use permit to allow a 8,526-square-foot shopping center at 4617 Hartley Bridge Road, beside Station Parkway and just off the Interstate 75 interchange. The application is expected to be discussed during Monday’s Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.
The proposed building would be divided into five tenant spaces with the proposed uses as follows, according to the commission’s staff report:
▪ A sandwich restaurant with two to three employees, which would be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.
▪ A barbecue restaurant with four to five employees, which would be open the same hours.
▪ Three retail and/or service spaces.
The site would have access from Station Parkway, which is across from Frank Amerson Parkway.
While other small strip shopping centers and restaurants have been built along that stretch of Hartley Bridge Road, the business development there is a long ways from plans made prior to 2007.
The original site plans for what was going to be called Hartley Station included 1,700 houses, 455,500 square feet of commercial space and 176,000 square feet of office space, including two hotels, according to The Telegraph archives.
Another matter on the agenda for Monday’s meeting is for a Dollar General that was withdrawn from the Oct. 22 meeting.
A rezoning application has been filed to rezone 6855 Thomaston Road from an agricultural district to a planned development commercial district to allow the retail store.
The 9,000-square-foot Dollar General would be built on 2.72 acres on a wooded, undeveloped site at the Thomaston Road and Lamar Road roundabout.
“As proposed, the site will be developed as separate parcels by different owners,” according to the staff report.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in Suite 300, Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
231 Riverside Dr.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of signage (wall signs), CBD-1 District. Rosson Signs, applicant.
512 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of wall signage, CBD-1 District. Kudzu Seafood, Lee Clark, applicant.
1053 Pio Nono Ave: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of signage, fence with barbed wire, sidewalk and rear exterior modifications, HC District. Deeper Life Bible Church, applicant.
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS HEARINGS:
327 Third St., 502 Mulberry St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of signage, CBD-1 District. Dozier Law Firm, applicant.
1540 Bass Road: (portion of) Conditional Use with Variance to allow an assisted living & memory care facility, PDE District. Dan Wallace, Triple Point Engineering, applicant.
1540 Bass Road: Conditional Use to allow revision to a previously approved site plan, PDE District/C-2 District. Bass Capital Group, George Greer, applicant.
5202, 5206, 5296 Houston Road and 5530, 5536, 5540 Twin Wells Drive: Conditional use to allow tractor trailer parking, M-1/R-1AAA District. Shaaz International Inc., applicant.
