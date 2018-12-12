New Macon bar will encourage audience participation with dueling piano show

JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 12/10/2018: Co-owners Brad Simmons, left and Todd Miles are hopeful Macon Smiles dueling piano bar will open Thursday, December 13. The bar will have a $10 cover charge and will be open 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.Thursday through Saturday. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com