New manufacturer is coming to Macon offering jobs averaging $28 per hour

A South Carolina company will create 150 jobs for an aircraft operations facility in Macon.
Macon-Bibb County leaders announced Tuesday that Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems plans to lease a building for large cabin aircraft operations at Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The average pay for the new jobs will be $28 per hour, according to a Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority news release.
The County Commission is expected Tuesday night to sign-off on the lease for the 48,000 square-foot vacant facility. The three year agreement also has two five-year options.
“We are delighted to welcome Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems to Macon-Bibb County as one of our newest corporate partners,” industrial authority executive director Stephen Adams said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with Stevens Aerospace as they get connected into our community.”
Founded as Stevens Aviation in 1950, the company has been involved with aircraft sales, service and management for nearly 70 years. Its largest maintenance plant is Greenville, South Carolina, where the 200,000 square foot facility helps meet the demand of military contracts, according to its website.
“Stevens’ space requirements have surpassed the 200,000 square feet we occupy in Greenville,” Stevens Chief Financial Officer Neal McGrail said in a statement. “We were happy to find, in Macon, an excellent hangar with enough square footage in which to base our large cabin business. We anticipate growing a significant business at this location.”
Stevens Aerospace will join aircraft manufacturer Embraer as the latest major additions at the regional airport.
In June, Embraer announced it would perform commercial jet aircraft maintenance services inside a Macon facility.
South Macon-Bibb is also the location of Irving Consumer Products plant that is scheduled to open in 2019 as well as a new Amazon fulfillment center being built off Sardis Church Road. Those companies could bring a total of 700 new jobs to the area.
