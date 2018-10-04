Macon manufacturing plant to move operation out of state, affecting about 100 workers

Ingersoll Rand, which employs about 100 people at its Macon manufacturing plant, plans to close its operation here and move it out of state.
The Dublin, Ireland-based company is “transitioning and consolidating production of similar commercial HVAC products to a single location in Columbia, S.C.,” according to a news release. The move will allow the company to increase efficiency, improve customer service and grow its business and workforce.
The company has a 1 million-square-foot facility in South Carolina and more land that can be developed as it grows, it said.
“We take all decisions that impact our valued and tenured associates seriously,” the release said. “We are committed to supporting employees with competitive severance packages, on-site employee assistance program services, job placement services and the opportunity to apply for jobs at other company locations.”
Ingersoll Rand plans to create more than 750 new manufacturing jobs in Columbia in assembly, machinery, advanced manufacturing software support and engineering, it said. Also, it has “a growing demand for skilled workers” at other U.S. manufacturing facilities with plans to fill another 500 jobs during the next year.
