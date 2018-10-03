Help wanted: This company is looking to fill 600 jobs through a job fair

Anyone looking for a job during the holidays may be in luck.
Kroger is hosting a job fair Saturday at all its stores in the Atlanta division, which includes all stores in Georgia, according to a news release.
The company is trying to fill more than 600 full- and part-time position for the holidays.
“Kroger is committed to creating job opportunities for our current and future employees,” Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in the release. “Our continued growth allows us to provide our communities with hard-working, customer-centered associates.”
The grocery store chain is hiring for a variety of positions, including front end, deli and store clerks.
Applicants should apply at https://jobs.kroger.com/ prior to the job fair and then go into any store 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday to apply. No appointment is necessary.
Kroger’s Atlanta division is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 183 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama.
