Buyers of iconic, grand historic building downtown have big plans for it

Nearly 90 years ago, the Al Sihah Shrine Temple was built across from the Government Center by the Shriners’ organization for a whopping $98,000.
In the mid-1950s, a ballroom with a 27-foot ceiling and a balcony was added. The building, which is adjacent to Rosa Parks Square, was used by the Shriners until the early 2000s when the organization moved to 222 Mecca Drive.
For more than a decade, the grand structure at Poplar and Cotton streets has sat vacant.
While leaking water has caused some damage, and wallpaper and paint peelings litter the floors, the building is in remarkable shape.
That’s one reason Epic Venues out of San Jose, California, decided to buy the three-story structure, renovate it and turn it into a “five-star service” event facility, said William Rader, general manager. The sale, of what will be called The Temple, is expected to close by the end of this month.
“Structurally, when they built that building, they didn’t skimp,” said Rader, currently living in Peachtree City with plans to move to Macon. “The concrete floors have rebar. ... The building itself is strong. It just needs a lot of renovation.”
A variety of Egyptian hieroglyphics and images can be seen on and throughout the building. Various reports say that the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s Tomb in 1922 was still in the news and used as a model for the hand-painted murals by Atlanta artist, Athos Menoboni. The original architect was William Elliot Dunwody Jr.
Those King Tut images on the interior could limit the themes of events, such as weddings, held in The Temple, Rader said. So that “will be toned down a bit. ... We are going to repaint the walls some. All the artwork on the ceilings and beams (which will be retained) will have to be repainted.”
Large, heavy wooden doors throughout the building will be refinished. Sliding pocket doors still operate smoothly between the foyer and the main ballroom. Some unique features, such as a door with the top half in thick, frosted glass with “Ladies Lounge” written in gold lettering, will be retained although it may be relabeled, he said.
Hardwood floors, which are in remarkably good condition, cover most of the concrete floors on the main floor, and those will be refinished.
The nearly 9,000-square-foot ballroom — with no pillars to obstruct views — could seat about 400 people at 60-inch round tables. Without that many tables, it could accommodate many more people, but the maximum number ultimately will be set by the fire marshal, Rader said. The existing permanent stage in the ballroom will be removed, and portable stages will be used for events which offers more flexibility.
Wooden doors, which were replaced with glass doors over the years, will be returned to the front entrance.
The general contractor for the project is Macon-based R.C. Poss Construction, and the architect is SDH Design Solutions also based in Macon.
Two parking lots adjacent to the building, which have a total of about 55 parking spaces, came with the property.
“There is a valet parking team that I’ve worked with at other locations,” Rader said. “So, they are going to be working with me there.”
To accommodate guests, a circular driveway will be put in the front, which will mean several if not all of the palm trees will be removed or relocated.
Future plans call for adding a full-service kitchen and a rooftop patio.
Josh Rogers, president and CEO of NewTown Macon, said restoration of the historic building is good news for downtown.
“Poplar Street has roared back to life over the last couple years, and we’re excited to see yet another building restored,” Rogers said. “The former Shrine Temple is one of Macon’s architectural treasures and deserves this major investment.”
The purchase and renovation is expected to reach more than $2 million. Epic is looking for investors to help toward the purchase and renovation, Rader said.
“Having a business that’s basically social with social events, you want to have local investors in the project to carry some of the weight,” he said. “That’s what it’s about — people come in and take partnerships and take ownership of the program. ... They would be investing in the business.”
Epic Venues owns other properties “similar in nature to this one, meaning historic buildings that are not being utilized properly,” he said. Epic has revitalized The Glass House in San Jose and Mansion 54 in Las Vegas.
Macon has a gap in the size of event facilities available that The Temple should fill, he said.
“You go from facilities that (can accommodate) 250-275 comfortably to the bigger facilities like the (City) Auditorium,” he said. “And you have a gap in the middle. ... If you go to anything over 300, you are going to be at the auditorium or the (Macon) Coliseum.”
Renovations are expected to be completed by next spring, he said.
Rader has met with several local vendors, such as caters, bakeries, entertainment operators and some nonprofits, “and they have been explaining their needs. So, I’m pretty positive about it.”
Comments