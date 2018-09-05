Society Garden in Ingleside Village is growing. Look at what’s going to happen

The Society Garden, which opened about a year ago in Ingleside Village, is expanding.
The outdoor beer garden and wine bar, which occasionally offers live entertainment, opened last fall at 2367 Ingleside Ave. The family-friendly business also provides a place for children to play.
The Garden has leased the basement of the former Jack and Darcy shop next door, said co-owner Brad Evans.
“We are in the process of building an indoor space,” Evans said. “We are also building a covered pavilion in the outdoor space. ... We are not there yet. We’ve got a ways to go before we’re finished. ... We’re kind of opening it up in phases.”
The first phase is a backyard pavilion, which can be rented for private events. Then plans are to add an indoor lounge in the next couple of months, assuming the permitting process goes well, he said.
“And hopefully by 2019, we’ll have a full indoor bar as well as some concrete plans for serving food in that space,”
While the business now has various food trucks come to the site, Evans said he hopes The Society Garden will have its own food truck. But that “could be six months down the road. We haven’t even started on a menu or thinking about that.”
One thing the additional space will offer room to host bigger bands. It also will offer a separate place to watch football games.
“We think we will be able to offer a lot more — and not just on Friday and Saturday,” he said. “We also plan to be able to offer some more kid-friendly events. ... We are going to keep our family-friendly theme going, but we’re going to have a lot more space to offer it.”
The outdoor Garden has faced some challenges during its first year.
“We’ve survived one of the coldest winters I can remember in a while, and we survived one of the wettest summers I can remember for a while,” he said. “We really want to be able to offer some cover in a climate-controlled space. That is a big deal for us. ... People enjoy being outside, but I think having an indoor space is going to give people a place to warm up or dry out when it’s not so nice outside.”
Despite the weather conditions, the success of the business has exceeded Evans’ expectations.
“The response has been overwhelming. We are just thankful that Macon has really come out and supported us.”
